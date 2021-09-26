See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

Dr. Nguyen works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Spine and Nerve Institute PC
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-2001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2021
    I had an excellent experience with Dr. Michelle Nguyen. She listened intently to my concerns, she explained the procedure and details of what she was going to do and what to expect. I am a radiologist and my vision is my career. Her surgical skills and talent are appreciated. I had an excellent result.
    Mark S — Sep 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346528502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

