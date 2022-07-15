Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Munoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Munoz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Munoz works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Munoz. She has worked with some of the most prestigious ophthalmologists in Los Angeles.
About Dr. Michelle Munoz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922167592
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Dist Hosp
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.