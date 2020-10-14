See All Podiatric Surgeons in Quincy, MA
Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.

Dr. Morse works at Compass Medical in Quincy, MA with other offices in South Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Medical Quincy
    54 Miller St, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 481-3710
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Compass Medical Easton
    21 Bristol Dr, South Easton, MA 02375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 481-3710
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carney Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Kinesio Taping Method Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morse?

    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr. Morse is truly the best podiatrist! She is incredibly knowledgeable and really cares about her patients. Unlike my experiences with other podiatrists, I know I am in the best hands with Dr. Morse’s care. I have been seeing her for a year now and I cannot speak more highly of her. She is very thorough, requesting X-rays and/or MRIs to confirm diagnoses. Thanks to her use or X-rays, Dr. Morse caught a fracture I had that two other podiatrists missed. If surgery is needed, Dr. Morse makes sure to do things the best way the first time to ensure lifetime results, even recommending second and third opinions to talk through the best options before surgery.
    — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morse to family and friends

    Dr. Morse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM.

    About Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528402070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.