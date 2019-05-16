Overview

Dr. Michelle Montpetit, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Montpetit works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Winfield, IL with other offices in Dekalb, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.