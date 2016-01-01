Dr. Michelle Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Molina, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Molina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ardsley, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Locations
New York Weight Loss & Surgery PC1053 Saw Mill River Rd Ste LL1, Ardsley, NY 10502 Directions (844) 566-2723
Lourdes Esteban MD and Richard Molina MD9921 4th Ave Apt LL1, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-9282
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Molina, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina works at
