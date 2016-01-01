Overview

Dr. Michelle Molina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ardsley, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at New York Weight Loss & Surgery PC in Ardsley, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.