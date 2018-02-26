Overview

Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Miyashiro works at KAPIALONI MED CTR WOMEN & CHLDN in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.