Dr. Michelle Mix, MD
Dr. Michelle Mix, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Mix is outstanding she saved my life. Her personality is like no other I always look forward to seeing her. She explains things in a way that is very easy to understand. LEE
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mix works at
Dr. Mix has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mix.
