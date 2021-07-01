Overview

Dr. Michelle Mix, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Mix works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.