Dr. Michelle Mix, MD

Cardiology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Mix, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.

Dr. Mix works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart
    1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Defects
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr.Mix is outstanding she saved my life. Her personality is like no other I always look forward to seeing her. She explains things in a way that is very easy to understand. LEE
    About Dr. Michelle Mix, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831385533
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Mix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mix works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mix’s profile.

    Dr. Mix has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

