Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. McLanahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2992
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLanahan?
I am so happy with the care I’ve had at this office I had to share my experience! It's not very often that you can find providers that will listen so carefully to your concerns, provide solutions & care so compassionately for their patients. Dr. McLanahan and Katherine the nurse practitioner at the office are so knowledgeable and kind. Blood work, lab tests, ultrasounds, routine checkups and OB exams are all done in the office which is so convenient. I highly recommend this office for anyone!
About Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245221605
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLanahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLanahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLanahan works at
Dr. McLanahan has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLanahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. McLanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.