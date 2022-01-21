Overview

Dr. Michelle McKenney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. McKenney works at GERIATRIC OUTPATIENT CLINIC in N Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Franklin, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.