Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
That Foot Doctor, LLC1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 841-3535
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I can not say enough good things about the positive experiences at Dr. McCarroll's practice. I am not one to write reviews....however, this one is truly warranted. Everyone is SO friendly that you feel like family from the first visit! Carol at the front desk starts you off with a genuine welcome! Kathy and Ashley continue that enthusiasm as they show you back to the exam rooms. Dr. McCarroll explains everything she is doing and why. Go ahead and ask as many questions as you like, she'll have the answer and explain the path of treatment. They ALL GENUINELY care about YOU and your FEET! A rare find these days! Don't ignore your feet like I did for years! Remember your FEET are your FOUNDATION! CALL today and make your appointment! I'm glad I did and I look forward to my visits!
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- St Luke's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Massachusetts
- Foot Surgery
