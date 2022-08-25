See All Podiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM

Podiatry
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. McCarroll works at That Foot Doctor, LLC in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Fritz, DPM
Dr. Daniel Fritz, DPM
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Charles A Sisovsky, DPM
Dr. Charles A Sisovsky, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
10 (223)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    That Foot Doctor, LLC
    1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 841-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCarroll?

    Aug 25, 2022
    I can not say enough good things about the positive experiences at Dr. McCarroll's practice. I am not one to write reviews....however, this one is truly warranted. Everyone is SO friendly that you feel like family from the first visit! Carol at the front desk starts you off with a genuine welcome! Kathy and Ashley continue that enthusiasm as they show you back to the exam rooms. Dr. McCarroll explains everything she is doing and why. Go ahead and ask as many questions as you like, she'll have the answer and explain the path of treatment. They ALL GENUINELY care about YOU and your FEET! A rare find these days! Don't ignore your feet like I did for years! Remember your FEET are your FOUNDATION! CALL today and make your appointment! I'm glad I did and I look forward to my visits!
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCarroll to family and friends

    Dr. McCarroll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCarroll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM.

    About Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992780589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • N/A
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarroll works at That Foot Doctor, LLC in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. McCarroll’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle McCarroll, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.