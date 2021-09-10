Overview

Dr. Michelle McCain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCain works at Michelle E McCain in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.