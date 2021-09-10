Dr. Michelle McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle McCain, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle McCain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Louisiana Rheumatology and Pain Clinic LLC459 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-4333
- 2 111 Ouiski Bayou Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCain?
My husband has been going to Dr McCain for years. She has always done her utmost to help him.
About Dr. Michelle McCain, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508867011
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain works at
Dr. McCain has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.