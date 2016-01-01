See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Michelle Maust, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Maust, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia.

Dr. Maust works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mindpath Health
    1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarding Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hoarding
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Maust, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1811283500
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Maust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maust works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Maust’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maust. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

