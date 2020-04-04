Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A kind and compassionate clinician
About Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447277348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
