Dr. Michelle Mattison-Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Mattison-Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. Hands down.
About Dr. Michelle Mattison-Kelly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
