Dr. Michelle Malane, MD is a Dermatologist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.



Dr. Malane works at Connecticut Dermatology LLC in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.