Overview

Dr. Michelle Mackey-Sawyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Mackey-Sawyer works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.