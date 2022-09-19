Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Lyon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Lyon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
AU Health Aiken Woodside450 Society Hill Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 761-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and compassionate
About Dr. Michelle Lyon, MD
- English
- 1164476479
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
