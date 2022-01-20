Overview

Dr. Michelle Luthringshausen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Luthringshausen works at WomanCare PC, Downtown Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.