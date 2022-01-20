See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Michelle Luthringshausen, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Luthringshausen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Luthringshausen works at WomanCare PC, Downtown Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WomanCare, PC
    216 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 221-4400
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlington Heights Office
    800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Mycoplasma Pneumoniae Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Primary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Secondary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ureaplasma Urealyticum Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2022
    It’s been a number of years since I saw Dr. Michelle, who I saw at NW. When I was rushed to the ER she was the one on call & best doc ever. Continued seeing her until she left the practice to do more research. She is by far the best gyno I’ve EVER had. You are in amazing hands with Dr. Michelle!
    About Dr. Michelle Luthringshausen, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Luthringshausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luthringshausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luthringshausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luthringshausen works at WomanCare PC, Downtown Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Luthringshausen’s profile.

    Dr. Luthringshausen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthringshausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthringshausen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthringshausen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luthringshausen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luthringshausen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

