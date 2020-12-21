Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomotan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Lomotan works at
Locations
Middlesex Medical Group225 May St Ste E, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 838-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Lomotan & she had read my chart before she saw me, so she was informed about my history & she took her time with me & answered all my questions. She put me at ease.
About Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD
Internal Medicine
English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomotan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomotan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomotan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomotan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomotan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomotan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.