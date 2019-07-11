Dr. Michelle Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lipman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Lipman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Woodridge2363 63rd St, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 312-2590
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at 115 Hinsdale911 N Elm St Ste 115, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 861-6620
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 260, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-2590
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lipman made me feel very comfortable & listened to my concerns. She appears very knowledgeable & I feel like I’m in good hands.
About Dr. Michelle Lipman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
