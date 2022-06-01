Overview

Dr. Michelle Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.



Dr. Li works at San Francisco Surgical Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.