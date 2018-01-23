Overview

Dr. Michelle Levi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Levi works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy in Plainview, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Miller Place, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Exophoria and Esophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.