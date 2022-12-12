Dr. Levender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Levender, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Levender, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical Sciences.
Dr. Levender works at
Locations
-
1
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Annapolis Dermatology Center71 Old Mill Bottom Rd N Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21409 Directions (410) 268-3887Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levender?
I’ve had mohs surgery before, at a different practice, and it was fine. The experience at this practice was much better. Dr. Lavender is just terrific, ensuring I was comfortable during the entire process. Very personable.
About Dr. Michelle Levender, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1750546081
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Center for Dermatology Research at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem
- University of Maryland Medical Sciences
- University of Richmond
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levender works at
Dr. Levender has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Levender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.