Overview

Dr. Michelle Lenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newaygo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Lenz works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Newaygo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.