Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO is a Dermatologist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in MOHS Micrographic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Locations
Legacy Dermatology Group1392 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 338-6400Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is friendly and respectful. Appointments are on time. I feel blessed Dr Sikorski has diagnosed 2 melanomas and Dr Legacy has surgically removed them with good results. The office is prompt in getting back to me with concerns or questions and has always been able to see me in a reasonable time when concerns come up.
About Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982855110
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan
- MOHS Micrographic Surgery
