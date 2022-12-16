See All Dermatologists in Waterford, MI
Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO is a Dermatologist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in MOHS Micrographic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Legacy works at Legacy Dermatology Group in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Dermatology Group
    1392 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2022
    The staff is friendly and respectful. Appointments are on time. I feel blessed Dr Sikorski has diagnosed 2 melanomas and Dr Legacy has surgically removed them with good results. The office is prompt in getting back to me with concerns or questions and has always been able to see me in a reasonable time when concerns come up.
    Kathy H — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1982855110
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Michigan
    • MOHS Micrographic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Legacy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legacy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legacy works at Legacy Dermatology Group in Waterford, MI. View the full address on Dr. Legacy’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Legacy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legacy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

