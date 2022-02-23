See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Michelle Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Michelle Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Lee works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metrohealth Medical Center Internal Medicine
    2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-4391
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    PERK Plastic Surgery
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-1576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Tuberous Breast Deformity Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr. Lee and her team are beyond exceptional. I couldn’t imagine trusting anyone else with my face at this point. Don’t waste your time on another consult as dr Lee will stand out far above the rest! She’s an artist and you can tell she truly cares for her patients. I couldn’t be happier with my results and entire experience
    About Dr. Michelle Lee, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1881836229
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Case Western Res U
    • RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA
    • UCLA
    • Plastic Surgery
