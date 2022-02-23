Dr. Michelle Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center Internal Medicine2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4391Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
PERK Plastic Surgery416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 271-1576
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee and her team are beyond exceptional. I couldn’t imagine trusting anyone else with my face at this point. Don’t waste your time on another consult as dr Lee will stand out far above the rest! She’s an artist and you can tell she truly cares for her patients. I couldn’t be happier with my results and entire experience
About Dr. Michelle Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Case Western Res U
- RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA
- UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.