Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD
Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 670-5665
- Mission Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was fortunate to be referred to Dr LeBlanc after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was the first doctor I saw and she made me feel confident that I had made the right decision. She is compassionate and thoughtful in her treatment, with an individual approach to each patient. When I had complications, she stepped up and became an advocate for the next step, and worked with me on getting my surgery done as quickly as possible. She is skilled surgeon and left me with minimal scarring and good range of motion. She has returned my call after hours and even texted with me when necessary in order to alleviate my concerns through some difficult times. I have been so impressed with her care. When I leave her office, she says call me if you need me and I know she actually means it. I wouldn’t hesitate to refer any family or friends to her.
- 27 years of experience
- Mountain Area Health Ed Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
