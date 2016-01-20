Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafornara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA.
Dr. Lafornara works at
Michelle Lafornara1 Brookline Pl Ste 423, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 667-2285
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-2285
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am absolutely in love with Dr. Lafornara! I had a high risk pregnancy and could not have gotten through it without her support! she was soooo amazing! Even when things looked grim! I delivered a healthy baby boy! Even before I delivered I had complete confidence in her! She told me the truth and gave me all my options! I absolutely love her! Wish she was my friend
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801056585
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
