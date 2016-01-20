See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. 

Dr. Lafornara works at Boston Obstetrics & Gynecology in Brookline, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michelle Lafornara
    1 Brookline Pl Ste 423, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-2285
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-2285

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
First Trimester Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2016
    I am absolutely in love with Dr. Lafornara! I had a high risk pregnancy and could not have gotten through it without her support! she was soooo amazing! Even when things looked grim! I delivered a healthy baby boy! Even before I delivered I had complete confidence in her! She told me the truth and gave me all my options! I absolutely love her! Wish she was my friend
    Lori in Brookline, ma — Jan 20, 2016
    About Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801056585
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Lafornara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafornara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lafornara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lafornara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafornara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafornara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafornara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafornara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

