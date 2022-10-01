See All Ophthalmologists in Wheaton, IL
Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. 

Dr. Kron-Gray works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC
    2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    1000 Wall St Rm 714, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-4190
  3. 3
    Wheaton Eye Clinic
    610 S Randall Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1265796585
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kron-Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kron-Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kron-Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kron-Gray has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kron-Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kron-Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kron-Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kron-Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kron-Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

