Dr. Michelle Knolla, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Knolla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Knolla works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic Inc.717 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Knolla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588771901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knolla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knolla accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knolla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.