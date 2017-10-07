Overview

Dr. Michelle Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at UPTOWN PEDIATRICS in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.