Dr. Michelle Klaumann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Klaumann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center.
Locations
Tri-State Orthopedic Institute2000 Highway 95 Ste 200, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klaumann was simply amazing. She related well with both my son and I. She answered all of my questions and was incredibly patient. I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Michelle Klaumann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508833187
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klaumann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaumann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klaumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaumann speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaumann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaumann.
