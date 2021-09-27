Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Kim, MD
Dr. Michelle Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-3499Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Michelle Kim is a no nonsense Urologist. Smart, engaging and focused she gets the job done with a human element missing in many practices. I'm just beginning the journey with BPH and voiding issues. I'm tracking with Doctor Kim, an excellent Urologist at an excellent hospital.
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.