Overview

Dr. Michelle Khoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Khoo works at KHOO & ASSOCIATES in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.