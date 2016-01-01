Dr. Michelle Khoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Khoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Khoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Khoo works at
Locations
-
1
Khoo Associates Cardiology Wellness717 Encino Pl NE Ste 21, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 248-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoo?
About Dr. Michelle Khoo, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1245267236
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoo works at
Dr. Khoo has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoo speaks Malay.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.