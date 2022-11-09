Dr. Michelle Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pediatric Physician PC11050 Crabapple Rd Ste 120, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (678) 527-1555
Pediatric Physicians1111 Alderman Dr Ste 250, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 527-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kelly is the best pediatrician I have seen. She is knowledgeable, explains well and give right suggestions.
About Dr. Michelle Kelly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
