Overview

Dr. Michelle Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kelly works at Pediatric Physicians, PC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.