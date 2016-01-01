Dr. Michelle Kapon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Kapon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Kapon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Kapon works at
Locations
-
1
Darrell Lynn Grace Rn DO20 Fairlawn Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michelle Kapon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417115841
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Western Reserve Care System
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapon works at
Dr. Kapon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.