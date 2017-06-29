See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO

Pediatrics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med.

Dr. Jowdy works at MEDICAL PARTNERS OF LAKEWOOD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    BSW Medical Partners Lakewood
    6333 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 126, Dallas, TX 75214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7130
  2. 2
    Lakewood Primary Care
    6301 Gaston Ave Ste 125P, Dallas, TX 75214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 414-2805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2017
    Dr. Jowdy and the staff at Lakewood Pediatrics are incredible. My wife and I have been here throughout our 4 month old's life. I cannot tell you how much a blessing Dr. Jowdy has been. This is our first child, and we definitely come with lots of questions and anxieties. Dr. Jowdy is so kind to answer every question and treats us with so much kindness and respect. She will spend as much time with us as we need- even with all our crazy questions. Complete trust in Dr. Jowdy and her staff!
    Sterling Hill in Dallas, TX — Jun 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO
    About Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720283112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jowdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jowdy works at MEDICAL PARTNERS OF LAKEWOOD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jowdy’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jowdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jowdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jowdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

