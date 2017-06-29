Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO
Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med.
BSW Medical Partners Lakewood6333 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 126, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (469) 800-7130
Lakewood Primary Care6301 Gaston Ave Ste 125P, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 414-2805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jowdy and the staff at Lakewood Pediatrics are incredible. My wife and I have been here throughout our 4 month old's life. I cannot tell you how much a blessing Dr. Jowdy has been. This is our first child, and we definitely come with lots of questions and anxieties. Dr. Jowdy is so kind to answer every question and treats us with so much kindness and respect. She will spend as much time with us as we need- even with all our crazy questions. Complete trust in Dr. Jowdy and her staff!
About Dr. Michelle Jowdy, DO
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Pediatrics
Dr. Jowdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jowdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jowdy.
