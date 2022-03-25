Dr. Michelle Jones Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jones Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Jones Singer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Dr. Jones Singer works at
Locations
Michelle L Jones Singer MD9800 Westpoint Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 578-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singer was outstanding, I will definitely be going back!
About Dr. Michelle Jones Singer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922085133
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones Singer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones Singer.
