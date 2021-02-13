Overview

Dr. Michelle Jardine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jardine works at Long Island Diabetes & Endocrinology in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.