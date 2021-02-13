Dr. Michelle Jardine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jardine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Jardine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Long Island Diabetes & Endocrinology421 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 941-1000Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Jardine for Testosterone replacement therapy for over 10 years. Her PA's gave me a shot every 3 weeks and took care of me that whole time. Never a problem.
About Dr. Michelle Jardine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497740781
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jardine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jardine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jardine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jardine has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jardine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jardine speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.