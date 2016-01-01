Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD is a dermatologist in Ravenna, OH. She currently practices at New Horizon Dermatology Inc and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
New Horizon Derm6693 N Chestnut St Ste 125A, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 296-2879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
