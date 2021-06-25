Overview

Dr. Michelle Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Capital Women's Care in Oceanside, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.