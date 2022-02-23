See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Michelle Issac, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Issac, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine Fellowship Program, Hospice/Palliative Medicine

Dr. Issac works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    Miami Cancer Institute
8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 23, 2022
Kind caring and listened.
— Feb 23, 2022
Dr. Michelle Issac, MD
About Dr. Michelle Issac, MD

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326493263
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University School of Medicine Fellowship Program, Hospice/Palliative Medicine
Residency
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Issac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Issac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Issac works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Issac’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Issac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issac.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

