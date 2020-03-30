Dr. Michelle Inkster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inkster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Inkster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Inkster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Inkster works at
Locations
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic2049 E 100TH ST, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 491-7861
A Mary Walborn MD14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (330) 888-4000
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Contrary to other reviews here and elsewhere I've had no issues with Dr. Inkster, in fact she is incredibly knowledgeable. She listened to what I have to say and was able to put together a treatment plan that has worked well for my disease. Communication sometimes has been slow from the doctor, but someone always answers right away in My Chart. Even with the coronavirus stuff going on she answered me personally through MyChart and explained her thoughts and where to go on my treatment. Her, along with the other doctor at the Cleveland Clinic are the best and well worth the wait. She shed light and treated my disease where other doctors really didn't have a clue. I'll continue to go to her for this condition as she has my trust with my treatment.
About Dr. Michelle Inkster, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992762124
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Inkster has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Malnutrition and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inkster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
