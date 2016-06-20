Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudspeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hudspeth works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudspeth?
Having a child diagnosed with cancer is a parent's worst nightmare. Dr. Hudspeth and her staff are excellent in guiding families through this experience.
About Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1376581975
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudspeth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudspeth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hudspeth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hudspeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudspeth works at
Dr. Hudspeth has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudspeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudspeth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudspeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudspeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudspeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.