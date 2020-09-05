Dr. Michelle Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in E Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Brunswick Hills Ob/Gyn620 Cranbury Rd Ste 90, E Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 702-2457
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love her she delivered my daughter hands down one of the best doctors I’ve seen
About Dr. Michelle Huang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790084473
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
