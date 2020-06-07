See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Overland Park, KS
Pulmonary Disease
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Homan, DO is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Homan works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants
    5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 (913) 382-5299

  Menorah Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 07, 2020
    Dr Homan treats me for asthma. I went for my 6 month check-up. I had many questions for her should I get Covid-19. She listened intently and gave me reassurance that doctors now know better what to do now and are always learning. She would be willing to do for me what it would take to keep me as comfortable as possible, should I get sick. This has been the case all during the time she has been my doctor.
    ljm — Jun 07, 2020
    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1780995720
    The University Of Kansas Medical Center
    The University Of Kansas Medical Center
    The University Of Kansas Medical Center
    Kansas City University Of Medicine
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
