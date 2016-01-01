Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD
Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1255747051
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Dr. Wyatt accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wyatt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.