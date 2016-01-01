See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Fargo, ND
Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Wyatt works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255747051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River

