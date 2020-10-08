Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD
Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center.
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 344-8867
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Infectious Disease Fort Myers9981 S Healthpark Dr Ste 454, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 344-8811
Dr. Hoffman is awesome. She has been a vital part of my son’s cystic fibrosis care team since he was diagnosed last year with a very scary infection. She explains treatment options in full, both the pros and the cons, with knowledge and empathy. She is always available, is patient with my many questions, and never makes us feel rushed. I am completely confident in her medical expertise and am greatly appreciative of her compassionate bedside manner. Also, her office staff and nurses are wonderful. They are always helpful, prompt in getting messages to Dr. Hoffman, and are always pleasant.
About Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932327681
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoffman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
