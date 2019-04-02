Dr. Michelle Herman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Herman, DO
Overview
Dr. Michelle Herman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Locations
Womens Health Consultants46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 465-1200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr Herman's for years. She was ob/gyn staff who delivered my last 3 of 4 daughters. Caring staff, great office and Dr. Herman personally is wonderful.
About Dr. Michelle Herman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902804966
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
