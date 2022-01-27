Overview

Dr. Michelle Heller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Heller works at Somerville Primary Care in Somerville, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.