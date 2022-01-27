Dr. Michelle Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Heller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Heller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Locations
Cambridge Health Alliance26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 591-6017
Cha119 Windsor St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan

Ratings & Reviews
Empathic, attentive and intelligent. Excellent experience, worked with her for over 2 years on my meds. Recommended.
About Dr. Michelle Heller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386657401
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.